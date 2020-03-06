Contact

One of Donegal's best known hairdressers offers people a free hair do!

Proving she is a cut above the rest.......

This week I am going to talk about dry hair. I had a few clients last week who had this complaint.
I have a few different recipes that may be able to help. One is coconut oil.
The other night, I brought it into the living room and began to massage it into my scalp and then through to my lengths and ends. I had my shower in the morning and did my usual two shampoos. Bob’s your uncle, it worked a treat.

Salon-bought products
My favourite salon-bought dry hair treatments are these two products: Joico Moisture recovery Balm and Spray and both are very effective. I probably like the spray best as I can use it on both dry and wet hair. With curly hair, the spray can be handy in the morning. You can also use it on kids.The balm is fantastic in the shower after you have washed your hair and is especially good for those with thick or coarse hair.
There are also any amount of natural food products that you can use, avocado , honey , yogurt and egg. You should have a wee browse on the internet - just look up natural remedies for dry hair. So, there really is no excuse for dry hair. If you are using straighteners always use a hair protector as this may be contributing to your dry hair.

Free haircut

Last week, I asked for you to send me a funny story and nominate someone you think deserves a free hair do but I forgot to give you contact details.
So, this week, just nominate someone you think is deserving of a free cut, even if it is yourself. So, don't be shy give us a call and nominate someone.
To contact Arroo , you can get us on Facebook , you can email me on foumcgov@yahoo.com or you can call us on 071 98 43777.
You can leave a message on that number over the weekend and we can call you back.

