Kinlough Community Development Company presents ‘The Chaser’

On Friday, April 3 Kinlough Community Development Company brings the hugely popular ‘The Chaser’ to The Great Northern Hotel in Bundoran.

This show has attracted large audiences all over Ireland and is fast becoming the most popular source of fund-raising for groups, schools and clubs.

Contestants are drawn from the audience and answer 7 questions with four possible answers valued at €100, €200, €300, €400, €600, €800, €1,000.

The €200 and €400 are milestones – contestants must choose after each question if they wish to bank the amount won or take another question.

Contestants have two lifelines ‘Ask the audience’ and ‘Take one’ which will reduce the number of answers by one. Each lifeline can be used once.

Contestants then take the amount won to face The Chaser. They start on step five and The Chaser starts on step seven. The Chaser will offer 150% of the amount won to take a step nearer or 30% of amount won to take a step nearer home.

Pictured at the launch in Kinlough Community Centre are one of the main sponsors Matty Clancy from Henry's Bar and Restaurant, Bundoran Road, Cashelgarran, Co. Sligo (centre), Pat Gallagher chairperson fundraising committee and Katherine Williams treasurer fundraising committee. PICTURE: THOMAS GALLAGHER



This incredibly successful show, which is provided by Pallas Marketing Ltd., is being run by Kinlough Community Development Co. to assist in fundraising for the significant ongoing development works at Kinlough Community Centre.

These works include a new re-drained, re-aligned pitch with new fencing, goals, ball-stops and dugouts, a new extension to the community centre with two new meeting rooms including an economic hub with hotdesks, a new fully equipped kitchen and new tarmacked car park.

The launch night for the show was held in the Community Centre on Wednesday last with a large attendance including Tom Shanahan from Pallas Marketing.

Pat Gallagher, Chairman of the Fundraising Committee, is looking forward to a great night.

“We have been in contact with several other groups who ran ‘The Chaser’ around the country with great success,” he said.

“We are all looking forward to a great night on Friday, April 3 in The Great Northern Hotel, Bundoran as the show is excellent, it’s really hi-tech and offers a superb night’s entertainment for everyone.

“The show is timed to start at 8pm and we would encourage people to come early to ensure a seat.”

Pat added: “We would also like to say a particular word of thanks to our exhibitors Spar Kinlough, BMG Hardware & DIY, McGurran Oil, Henrys Restaurant, Kieran Walsh Construction, October House Design, Curran Contracts, PK Motors and W8 Holiday Village and also to all the other local businesses who have taken out advertising at the show.”

Pictured at the launch in Kinlough Community Centre are one of the main sponsors Bernard McGowan from BMG Hardware, Bundoran (centre), Pat Gallagher chairperson fundraising committee and Katherine Williams treasurer fundraising committee. PICTURE: THOMAS GALLAGHER



There is still some large screen digital advertising space available for the show, please contact kinloughchaser@gmail.com or 087 2870086 for further information.

Tickets for ‘The Chaser’ are available from any member of the fundraising committee and must be purchased in advance of the night. Tickets are €20 or a special family ticket for €50. Numbers will be limited – so dont miss out!

Anyone wishing to attend should contact a committee member, call 087 2870086 or message kinloughchaser@gmail.com.

MAIN PIC: Pictured at the launch night in Kinlough Community Centre are seated, from left, Matty Clancy from Henrys Bar & Restaurant (sponsor), Bernard McGowan from BMG Hardware, Bundoran (sponsor), Katherine Williams (committee treasurer ),

Noel McGowan from McGowans Spar Supermarket, Kinlough (sponsor) and

Philip Connolly from PK Motors, Ballyshannon (sponsor).

Back row, from left, fundraising committee members, Mark Cleary, Pat Gallagher (chairperson),

Joe McCarron, Regina Fahey, Liam Freebourn, Patsy McGovern, Larry Maxwell

and Dessie Sheridan



Picture: Thomas Gallagher