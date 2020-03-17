Contact

The Irish Kidney Association postpones organ donor awareness week due to the rise of Covid-19

Donegal people are being encouraged to support the work of the Irish Kidney Association

Donegal people encouraged to support work of IKA

Donegal people encouraged to support work of IKA

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The Irish Kidney Association (IKA) has postponed organ donor awareness week amid the Covid-19 rise in Ireland.

The week was scheduled to take place from March 28 - April 4 and volunteers were equipped with organ donor cards and forget-me-not flowers.

The IKA has over 5000 transplanted and dialysis patients that are regarded as to be higher risk personnel as this category of people endure a higher rate of mortality from Covid-19 than the general public.

The group aim to refocus their donation efforts to online platforms, as their "overall priority is to keep our patients and carers as safe as possible" according to Mark Murphy, Chief Executive of the Irish Kidney Association (IKA) as volunteers are asked to refrain from taking to the streets to raise funds.

Murphy said: "The situation around the management of our cohort of patients within our healthcare system in these unprecedented times is uncertain. Patients should be prepared for changes to their normal routines as alterations on how their treatment and transport is managed. These decisions may be personally difficult to accept."

On Saturday March 14, Beaumont Hospital sequestered the Irish Kidney Association's Renal Support Centre in Dublin which is located beside the hospital and provides free accommodation, with 13 ensuite bedrooms, to kidney patients and their families who travel from around the country for hospital appointments, treatment and transplants.  

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence and having the ‘digital organ donor card’ APP on their smartphone. 

The public are encouraged to support the work of the Irish Kidney Association and can Freetext KIDNEY to 50300 to donate €4.  Texts cost €4, Irish Kidney Association will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278. They can also donate through the Irish Kidney Association’s website https://ika.ie/make-a- contribution/ 

