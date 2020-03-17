Join Donegal's digital St. Patrick's Day Parade - send us your pictures and videos

The parades may be cancelled and many pubs and businesses closed due to coronavirus concerns but we are going to keep the St. Patrick's Day spirit going with a digital parade of your pictures and videos today.

We're all trying to find ways to occupy ourselves at home so why not dress the house, the dog, the kids or yourselves in the Irish colours and get in touch. We will share a gallery of photographs with our readers throughout the day to help keep everyone in good spirits.

Most of all, we're celebrating Irishness and all the good things we share as a nation. Tag us on social media to have your images featured or alternatively, you can send your pictures and videos to news@donegaldemocrat.com.

You can contact us through the Donegal Post/Inish Times/ Donegal Democrat and Donegal Live Facebook and Twitter platforms.