Washing our hands in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 but now often should you do it? And for how long?

Try a Donegal remedy to keep your hands soft and help you relax

People are being asked to wash their hands frequently

People are being asked to wash their hands frequently

Due to the coronavirus, people are being urged to wash their hands more often than they are used to. 

These directions are from 

In order to wash your hands properly, you should: 

1: Wet your hands with running water

2: Cover both your hands entirely in soap

3: Scrub the surfaces of your hands, this includes the back of hands, between fingers and under nails for at least 20 seconds.
4: Rinse both hands thoroughly with running water
5: Dry hands with a clean cloth or single-use towel

How often
In the context of COVID-19 prevention, you should ensure to wash your hands:

After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
After visiting a public space, including public transportation, markets and places of worship
After touching surfaces outside of the home, including money
Before, during and after caring for a sick person
Before and after eating 

Caring for your hands

Bringing seaweed from the ocean and bathing in it will help you destress, relax and will moisturise your entire body and that includes sore hands. 

