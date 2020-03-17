Washing our hands in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 but now often should you do it? And for how long?

Contact
People are being asked to wash their hands frequently
Due to the coronavirus, people are being urged to wash their hands more often than they are used to.
These directions are from
In order to wash your hands properly, you should:
1: Wet your hands with running water
2: Cover both your hands entirely in soap
3: Scrub the surfaces of your hands, this includes the back of hands, between fingers and under nails for at least 20 seconds.
4: Rinse both hands thoroughly with running water
5: Dry hands with a clean cloth or single-use towel
How often
In the context of COVID-19 prevention, you should ensure to wash your hands:
After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing
After visiting a public space, including public transportation, markets and places of worship
After touching surfaces outside of the home, including money
Before, during and after caring for a sick person
Before and after eating
Caring for your hands
Bringing seaweed from the ocean and bathing in it will help you destress, relax and will moisturise your entire body and that includes sore hands.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.