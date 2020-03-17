Washing our hands in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 but now often should you do it? And for how long?

Due to the coronavirus, people are being urged to wash their hands more often than they are used to.

In order to wash your hands properly, you should:

1: Wet your hands with running water

2: Cover both your hands entirely in soap

3: Scrub the surfaces of your hands, this includes the back of hands, between fingers and under nails for at least 20 seconds.

4: Rinse both hands thoroughly with running water

5: Dry hands with a clean cloth or single-use towel

How often

In the context of COVID-19 prevention, you should ensure to wash your hands:

After blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing

After visiting a public space, including public transportation, markets and places of worship

After touching surfaces outside of the home, including money

Before, during and after caring for a sick person

Before and after eating

