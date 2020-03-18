The Donegal Irish Whale and Dolphin Group appeal to the public to report whale strandings as two more whales are discovered washed up in Donegal

Contact
Two more pilot whales have been found washed up in Donegal, an adult whale has been discovered in the mouth of a Ballyshannon river and a juvenile male pilot whale has been washed up at Hornhead.
Last week, two long fin pilot whales were found stranded in the county. One was a Juvenile male. The cause of death is currently unknown. However, a reasonable sized bruise on its forehead and scratches were noted. A juvenile male long fin pilot whale was found in bad condition in the south of the county.
The Donegal Irish Whale and Dolphin Group say there are a number of whale strandings at the moment and appealed to the public to report any sightings.
