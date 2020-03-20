Gardaí in Donegal are reminding families to park securely and not to leave valuables in cars as more and more take to the great outdoors

Contact
Gardaí are urging families to be extra cautious when it comes to the security of their car as more and more families take to the great outdoors to get fresh air.
A garda spokesperson said: "Please try as best as possible to park in a secure location and ensure that you lock your car. Do not leave anything worth stealing within sight and do not make the mistake of hiding your belongings within the car once you have parked up.
You never know who is watching. Leave all valuable belongings at home."
The also reminded people of social distancing when they are walking.
