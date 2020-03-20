An 'awesome' and deserving Jack Beattie is happy as the people of the county, country and further afield send him birthday cards

It's a thumbs up from Jack Beattie who is delighted that people have taken the time and care to send him a birthday car ahead of his big birthday on Monday.

This Monday, Jack Beattie will celebrate his ninth birthday.

Last week, his caring mother, Ruth Beattie appealed to the Facebook community and friends after having to cancel Jack's 9th birthday celebrations. Jack was heartbroken. Many children would be sad but it was worse for Jack because he had not celebrated a birthday in years due to various surgeries. He was heartbroken and his mother heartbroken for him.

Read also: Donegal mother makes heartfelt plea to community for her son who can’t have a birthday party

However this week, Jack has cheered up as cards pour in from around the county, country and further afield.

“The response has been unbelievable,” Ruth said.