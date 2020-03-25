Gardaí launch a missing person appeal for Yasmin Noble, 17, from Lucan, Dublin

Contact
Yasmin Noble who is missing
Gardaí have launched a missing person appeal for Yasmin Noble, 17 from Lucan, Dublin.
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of the teenager who is missing from Palmerstown, Dublin 20 since Monday, March 23.
Yasmin was last seen at a food outlet in a Shopping Centre in Clondalkin on Monday afternoon at approximately 1pm. She is described as being approximately 5'6" in height, with brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen Yasmin was wearing blue jeans, a black North Face jacket and nike white runners.
Gardaí are concerned for Yasmin's welfare.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Lucan on 01 - 6667300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
