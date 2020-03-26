The Hair Column: Blowing off some steam to get a few things done

Hello Donegal and beyond.

I have decided to give the “we talk hair” chat a miss this week and tell you about my day instead.

I have been at home eleven days now. There are two adults and two young teenagers in my house, so, for the most part, I have been enjoying being at home. Today I am baking scones. I am not a natural baker so each time they come out different, but improving I think.

Yesterday was one of those days where “the thickness” set in early.

It all started quite well, everyone having a bit of a lie in. Then there was the usual scuffle to get to the shower first. As the husband and I were having breakfast I thought this would be a good time to broach the subject, on our approach to the kids and their school work, and the lack of it.

Our daughter has been seen to take out the books every now and then but she tells me that there is a rumour going around that sixth class may have to repeat a year. I have assured her that this could not happen but I think it is keeping her going.

The young fella is much less motivated about school work and divvies up his time between shouting and squealing at his friends online, doing press-ups and watching Netflix on his phone in the bed.

I decided that Donnchadh should take charge of the young fella, and he should make him do it as he doesn't listen to me, and he can speak French and loves history.

So there it was. I had this vision, that we would all be sitting around the table, homeschooling, with big smiles and laughing and joking in French and Irish.

So Donnchadh had the chat with him, and the laptop was taken out in his room right in front of the other monitor. English I think is what was going to take place. My bright idea was to confiscate all phones, including my own. This caused quite a lot of tension. From the get-go.

I checked on him ten minutes later and there he was on an old phone.

You couldn't be up to them.Well that's when the shouting started. It took a good old row to get him to move the laptop into the kitchen, where at least he could pretend to do something.

Fuming

I was fuming. I started to do about five jobs at once. I started moving things around outside, moving bits of plastic into a large tub. The metal bits into another bucket and all the wood gathered to one side. You might wonder do I live in a hardware store.

No but I have a husband that is very handy - plumbing, carpentry and welding. So our house has a lot of crap in the most interesting places.

I have to say it was my husband’s crap I was clearing. I took great pleasure in having a big row with him a few times over in my head.

He had taken himself off for a walk, which was probably the best idea.

I then started cleaning the oven. That was serious. It’s been a long time.

All the while I had been sneaking a peek at the son’s progress.

He probably did about an hour’s work. He was so impressed with himself and then went out kicking ball with his sister.

That does make me happy. So as the thickness started to subside, I started on the things I like doing.

By evening I had marinated mushrooms for the first time, I had a clean oven, the backyard was tidy and I have to say the mind felt better too.

Maybe we just need to blow off steam to get things done.

I hope you are all looking after your mental health. Maybe take the homeschooling not too seriously.

Get yourself outside, take deep breaths of fresh air. Keep safe and stay at home.

Love Fionnuala.