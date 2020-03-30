Contact

Covid-19 Community Response Forum is being established to help those who need it in Donegal

People can access help a number of different ways

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

A dedicated Covid-19 Community Response Forum which is made up of around 20 groups is being established to help those in need across the county. 

A community support helpline has also been set up to assist members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current pandemic.

Donegal County Council has joined with local organisations to establish a Covid-19 Community Response Forum which aims to ensure a coordinated community response and to enable all voluntary statutory agencies to collaborate in support of communities, particularly the most vulnerable.

A confidential helpline is due to come into effect today. People can call 1800 928 982 or they can alternatively email:  covidsupport@donegalcoco.ie between the hours of 9am and 5pm.

The helpline is focused primarily on ensuring vulnerable members of the community or those living alone can access deliveries of groceries, medicine and fuels.

Over 20 groups are included in the COVID-19 Donegal Community Response Forum including, the HSE, An Garda Síochána, TUSLA, IFA, Local Link and Red Cross - Donegal.

