A poem during lockdown - for our front-line workers

We got sent in this poem from Bernadette Doherty who took time out to put a few verses together in tribute to our front-line workers.

As Bernadette explains: "I've sent a short poem I have written during this lockdown.

"I thought I would share it as our front-line workers are working so hard and it is just a little tribute to them to say thanks for everything they are doing."

Thanks for the poem Bernadette!

Covid-19

What do you do when your world is at end,

What do you do when you can’t visit friends?

What do you do when Covid-19 comes to visit our land,

so dangerous, unseen we can’t understand.

What do you do when our doctors and nurses have no protection?

Tired and exhausted keeping people alive from this hidden infection,

What do you do when you are at home,

afraid to go out and feeling alone?

The pandemic is here for sure,

we all know this Covid-19 will kill many more,

What do you do when you have to isolate,

and look at your children from the window or gate?

The days can be dark; the days can be bright,

but together we will, put up a good fight.

What do you do when business is closed?

try to play scrabble with those that know.

The politicians have worked hard in one big group,

trying to solve problems this pandemic has took,

It is hard to be cheerful, but we will pull through,

having gone back to basics, who would’ve knew.

Shell-shocked and exhausted our medical team,

Are amazing and true angels it is clear to be seen,

trying to help us from this virus, all Covid-19.

Wash hands and sanitize, is what we’ve been told,

because this awful virus has gotten a hold,

We fought for our country, we fought for our land,

but as of now, we have the fight of the world on our hands.

What do we do when Covid-19 is gone?

We will roll up our sleeves and try carry on.

By Bernadette Doherty