Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Dipping into the past with Sheephaven Sub Aqua Club

Remembering times gone by

Sheephaven

Sheephaven Sub Aqua club members back in 1979

Reporter:

Reporter

Sheephaven divers have shared their memories through social media over the last few weeks and these have included photographs from the first years of the club’s establishment 40 years ago.
Noel Brennan has kindly provided a photo from 1979, when some club members were awarded with Club Diver Certificates, while other received their Leading Diver qualifications - all presented by their original instructor Neil Bracken.
The particular tests in question took place in Killary Harbour, while the awards were presented in the long since gone Pier Lounge in Portnablagh.
Included in the photo from left to right in the front row are John McNulty, John Brennan, George Stewart and Adrian Gallagher, while in the back row are Neil Bracken, John Mc Cabe and Noel Brennan.
John Mc Cabe went on to be elected as a Vice President of the Irish Underwater Council

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie