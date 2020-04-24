Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Lough Swilly-based artists celebrate Poetry Day

Live online reading event on May Bank Holiday weekend

Poetry day event

Denise Blake, one of three poets who will feature in the Lake of Eyes Reading

Reporter:

Reporter

Three Lough Swilly-based artists will mark Poetry Day with a live online reading on May Bank Holiday Weekend.
On Friday, May 1, at 8pm Emily S Cooper, Denise Blake and Aodán McCardle will feature in the Lake of Eyes Reading.
The three poets featured were busy organising a live poetry in Ramelton before Covid-19 struck. They’re weren’t going to let that stop them and moved proceedings to an online venue.
Presented by Poetry Ireland and the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, the event will be hosted on the now hugely popular. Zoom App.
Emily S Cooper has been published in the Stinging Fly, Irish Times, Banshee, Hotel and Poetry Ireland Review, among others.
In 2019 she took part in Poetry Ireland Introductions and was a recipient of the Next Generation Award by the Arts Council of Ireland.
She has been granted residencies by the Irish Writers Centre, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Greywood Arts. She is writing a collaborative collection on Picasso’s lovers with Jo Burns and her debut pamphlet comes out with Makina Books this year.
Denise Blake is a writer and facilitator. Her collections, Take a Deep Breath and How to Spin Without Getting Dizzy were published by Summer Palace Press.
Her third collection, Invocation was published by Revival Press, Limerick Writers Centre. Her poem, And They All Lived Happily, was part of Poetry Ireland’s Poetry Day ‘19 promotion. She is a regular contributor to Sunday Miscellany RTE Radio 1, and her memoir piece, Always Remember was included in the Miscellany50 Anthology.
Aodán McCardle’s current practice is improvised performance/writing/drawing. He is Co-editor with VEER Books who have published two of his books, Shuddered and ISing and his PhD on ‘Action as Articulation of the Contemporary Poem’.
To register for the Lake of Eyes Reading, presented by Poetry Ireland and the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, on Friday, May 1, e-mail jeremy@regionalculturalcentre.com

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie