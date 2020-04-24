Lough Swilly-based artists celebrate Poetry Day

Three Lough Swilly-based artists will mark Poetry Day with a live online reading on May Bank Holiday Weekend.

On Friday, May 1, at 8pm Emily S Cooper, Denise Blake and Aodán McCardle will feature in the Lake of Eyes Reading.

The three poets featured were busy organising a live poetry in Ramelton before Covid-19 struck. They’re weren’t going to let that stop them and moved proceedings to an online venue.

Presented by Poetry Ireland and the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, the event will be hosted on the now hugely popular. Zoom App.

Emily S Cooper has been published in the Stinging Fly, Irish Times, Banshee, Hotel and Poetry Ireland Review, among others.

In 2019 she took part in Poetry Ireland Introductions and was a recipient of the Next Generation Award by the Arts Council of Ireland.

She has been granted residencies by the Irish Writers Centre, the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Greywood Arts. She is writing a collaborative collection on Picasso’s lovers with Jo Burns and her debut pamphlet comes out with Makina Books this year.

Denise Blake is a writer and facilitator. Her collections, Take a Deep Breath and How to Spin Without Getting Dizzy were published by Summer Palace Press.

Her third collection, Invocation was published by Revival Press, Limerick Writers Centre. Her poem, And They All Lived Happily, was part of Poetry Ireland’s Poetry Day ‘19 promotion. She is a regular contributor to Sunday Miscellany RTE Radio 1, and her memoir piece, Always Remember was included in the Miscellany50 Anthology.

Aodán McCardle’s current practice is improvised performance/writing/drawing. He is Co-editor with VEER Books who have published two of his books, Shuddered and ISing and his PhD on ‘Action as Articulation of the Contemporary Poem’.

To register for the Lake of Eyes Reading, presented by Poetry Ireland and the Regional Cultural Centre, Letterkenny, on Friday, May 1, e-mail jeremy@regionalculturalcentre.com