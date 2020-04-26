Watch: Show me the way to Amarillo - Garda video goes viral

Gardai in Donegal have been among those to like and comment on a video featuring one of their colleagues that has gone viral.

Tralee Community Garda Mary Gardiner is certainly one popular lady after her exploits on Friday. She gave residents in the Tonevane area of the town a dig out as they were raising money for hospitals as part of #FormalFriday and for the charity #DoitForDan.

And the video on facebook has attracted around 400,000 views. You can see it HERE

Social Distancing Entertainment at its best