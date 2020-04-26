Donegal singer doing live gig tonight from Scotland

Donegal singer Rory Gallagher is doing a live session tonight - from Scotland

The Kilcar native took to facebook recently to state that he will be doing some Sunday night sessions.

And he has asked people to send in requests.

Judging by the response to date, he is set to get a big following.

Gallagher, known by many for his hit song "Jimmy's Winning Matches", moved to Scotland last year.

For many years along with his wife Cara, they ran the hugely successful Island Bar in Lanzarote.

He post some of his request list below. The session begins at 8.00 pm.