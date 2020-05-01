Daniel celebrates with some of Dungloe's ‘unsung heroes’

Over the last number of weeks, we have all started to truly recognise the values of our previously unsung heroes and their contribution to our communities.

These include our healthcare workers, Gardaí, lorry drivers, paramedics and so many others who just keep giving day after day, often putting their own lives at risk.

For years we have all been taking these for granted but their importance to every community in the country has at last been recognised.

On Thursday last Daniel O’Donnell joined the staff, the patients and management at Dungloe Community Hospital in a celebration of the superhuman efforts the frontline staff have been putting in throughout this pandemic and even before.

Kathleen Bonner, healthcare assistant at Dungloe Community Hospital



Anila Devasia, a nurse in the hospital and the Indian Mary from Dungloe said: “It really has been a lovely gesture by the great people in this community. We did not expect anything but I can honestly say that the best place to be fighting this virus is in Dungloe.



Each other

“Everybody just looks out for each other, and things like this just mean so much to us all - it keeps us all going.

Anila Devasia a former Mary from Dungloe and participant in the Rose of Tralee but most importantly a frontline worker in Dungloe



“We are all just one big family here - the carers, nurses and most importantly, the patients.”

She added:

“Kate Douglas from La Vie Skin Care in Dungloe organised a competition on Facebook looking for “local heroes” and people just nominated us. I am sure there are more deserving people out there.

“We all got beautiful gift packs with a great selection of beauty products and probably the most touching thing was artwork drawn and painted by children from all over Ireland. It really was very emotional.

The great selection of gifts - vouchers, beauty products and personal artworks presented to the frontline team in Dungloe Community Hospital



“We were joined by Daniel for the afternoon and for the first time in his life I would say he was barred entry,” she joked.

“With the visiting restrictions he could not come into the hospital proper but he went out into the courtyard and sang his heart out for all the patients and ourselves.

“He really is a great friend to this hospital and one of the most sincere people you could come across.”