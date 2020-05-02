Donegal’s premier summer event to hold 18-day digital festival

The 32nd Earagail Arts Festival will not be taking place in its traditional, physical form this year - but the event will still be a highlight to look forward to.

Donegal’s premier summer festival will be brought to you via 18 digital events over the 18 days of the annual event’s original dates , July 9 to 26, 2020.

In addition to this digital programme of new online and previously unseen archive performances, competitions and interactive creative works through online channels, festival organisers are working with partners and artists on a host of new artist development and audience engagement initiatives, to ensure Earagail Arts is still able to connect artists, audiences and the community in Donegal to the rest of the world.

Paul Brown, CEO and Artistic Director, said the decision to go digital for 2020 was made following current public health guidelines and after considerable deliberation and consultation with artists, funders and stakeholders, festival management.

“Our main priority is the safety and health of our community, audiences, artists, staff and volunteers,” he said.

“However, we are also committed to protecting the livelihood of artists, production staff and venues, in turn contributing to the sustainability of the arts sector to the best of our ability.

“We will keep you up to date via our website, social media channels and first and foremost through our newsletter, which you can sign up to on www.eaf.ie.”

The festival director said patrons who have booked for the Home with The Henry Girls and Seachtain leis Na Mooneys residencies, will be contacted individually regarding their bookings.

“Unfortunately the Lyric Theatre’s production of Good Vibrations has been cancelled and refunds will be issued to all ticket holders.

“We are in the process of rescheduling the performance by John Grant and will be in contact once the rescheduled date has been agreed with the artist.

“Should you wish to have your booking refunded, or if you any queries on existing bookings or refunds please e-mail info@eaf.ie. Please bear with us as we work through bookings.

“We would to take this opportunity to convey our deepest gratitude to all frontline workers across the health and public service sectors who are looking after us.

“And to all the artists and arts organisations that keep our spirits raised, our lives connected and our hearts full of love for our greatest passion - Stay safe, stay at home and stay creative! We look forward to the day we can see you all again in person.”

Earagail Arts Festival is proudly supported by Arts Council of Ireland, Donegal County Council and Wild Atlantic Way.

Visit www.eaf.ie for updates