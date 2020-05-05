Two popular charity events due to be held in Donegal are postponed

Contact
Two popular charity events which were due to be held in Donegal this summer have been postponed.
Due to ongoing restrictions in relation to Covid-19, the Fanad Coastal Walk and the Sea to Summit Run wont take place this year.
The Fanad Coastal Walk was due to be held in July, with the Sea to Summit Run in Fanad taking place in August.
Confirming their postponement, the organisers said that while these events are very popular and a huge showcase for the magnificent scenery in the Fanad Peninsula, unfortunately it is just not possible this year, as the safety and well being of volunteers and participants is paramount.
"We look forward to having these events back on the schedule again in 2021", they said.
Last year's Fanad Coastal Walk was the eighth staging of the charity event. Last June's walk raised a magnificient sum of €1500 for the RNLI and the Bridget McGinley Rehabilation Fund.
The Sea to Summit event was also a big success, also raising funds for the RNLI.
Sectors most severely impacted by Covid-19 are tourism, hospitality and food services, retail and construction
