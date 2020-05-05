Contact

Two popular charity events due to be held in Donegal are postponed

Organisers hope to see you all in 2021

Fin Begley and Evelyn O'Kane presenting half of the proceeds of the Fanad Coastal Walk to Tommy Logue and Deirdre Crossan, on behalf of the RNLI last year

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Two popular charity events which were due to be held in Donegal this summer have been postponed.

Due to ongoing restrictions in relation to Covid-19, the Fanad Coastal Walk and the Sea to Summit Run  wont take place this year.

The Fanad Coastal Walk was due to be held in July, with the Sea to Summit Run in Fanad taking place in August.

Confirming their postponement, the organisers said that while these events are very popular and a huge showcase for the magnificent scenery in the Fanad Peninsula, unfortunately it is just not possible this year, as the safety and well being of  volunteers and participants is paramount.

"We look forward to having these events back on the schedule again in 2021", they said.

Last year's Fanad Coastal Walk was the eighth staging of the charity event. Last June's walk raised  a magnificient sum of €1500 for the RNLI and the Bridget McGinley Rehabilation Fund.  

The Sea to Summit event was also a big success, also raising funds for the RNLI.

 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

