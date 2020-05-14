Watch: New song from Rory Gallagher with Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh

Contact
Rory Gallagher and Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh
Donegal singer/songwriter Rory Gallagher has just released a video of his new song - and it contains footage of many great memories.
The Kilcar native's latest sone "A Sea of Golden Green" is from his latest album that he recorded with "the amazing Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh of Altan."
The video features some memorable moments, including clips of Seamus Coleman, Shay Given, Packie Bonner, All-Ireland football delight in 1992 and 2012, Daniel O'Donnell, Enya, Clannad and much more. To see the song Click Here
Rory, who is now based in Edinburgh, added: "We hope to do a lovely scenery montage of Donegal for this song once we get the chance, but for these non-event times I decided to ask the mighty Brendan Bradas O Donnell to compile a load of feel-good Donegal moments from the arts and sports."
"The song needed to be 20 minutes long!" he said, as he could not fit everything in which is a compliment in itself for the beautiful "forgotten" county of Donegal.
He added: "I hope to release this in a month and all proceeds will go to Irish and Scottish nursing homes charity funds."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.