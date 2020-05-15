WATCH: Introducing Batman and Nives (Robin) from the Garda Mounted Unit

Contact
As part of a new video series being rolled out by An Garda Síochána over the coming weeks, the public gets a behind the scenes look at the Garda Mounted Unit and the great work that they do.
In episode one which went live via An Garda Síochana's social media channels, we meet Batman and his handler Garda Nives Caplice to hear their story and experience an average day in the life of the Garda Mounted Unit.
Watch below:
