WATCH: Gardai rescue hedgehog who got head stuck in discarded cup

Gardai on patrol came to the rescue of a hedgehog that got its head stuck in a disposable cup that was thrown on the roadside.

D/Sergeant Galvin and D/Garda Mc Gonigle were conducting an early morning patrol in Donegal when they encountered the poor hedgehog who had found himself in a 'quite a prickly situation'.

After being released the hedgehog went about its business but it is a reminder to not litter when driving around the country.