HAIR COLUMN: Will the date for re-opening be brought forward?

Hello Donegal and beyond . . .

Well another fine week of weather, thank God after our crazy frost, and then the big storm. My Lupin plant got an awful bashing but it’s recovering again.

Plants look so delicate but it is amazing how hardy they are. Everyday is a learning day in the plant world.

We have our comfrey steeping in a bucket of water for about two weeks now. It is a natural fertilizer but only for flowers or fruit.

There is a very bad smell of it but I diluted it nine parts water to one part comfrey and I am not sure if it's my imagination but I think it has done wonders.

Every flower looks better than before. I have to wait another week or two to give it another blast.

My hairdressers is not opening until July 20. The Irish Hairdressers Federation are looking to have that changed to an earlier date.

The hubster and daughter in Bundoran



They are proposing a whole stream of ideas that could make that possible.

They want the hairdressers to look like a surgeon’s theatre, with all sorts of partitions and PPE. I would prefer to go back to work when it’s safer.

I don't mind a face mask and some hand gel but I can’t see me in the full head to toe outfit that has to be changed between each customer.

I have the painter in at the moment giving the place a bit of a spruce up. I see a few businesses in the area getting a bit of work done. That is promising.

My favourite thing this week was a swim in the sea. I braced myself on Tuesday evening with my daughter and her friend. We went to the boat quay in Bundoran.

There I met two girls that are daily swimmers - Michelle Brennan, Kinlough and Therese Barrett, Bundoran. They have been going in all winter.

I find it makes things easier when you have someone to go in with. You just get on with it.

It was pretty cold for around five minutes but then your body goes numb and everything seems warm and beautiful.

We swam for around 40 minutes. Chatting, then swimming and chatting again. It is such an amazing feeling that vitamin sea! I would highly recommend it.

So I hope you have a lovely week. Be kind to yourself. Talk to you next week and if you have any queries get me on Facebook or leave a message on 0719843777, Arroo Hair Salon.