Heartfelt thanks from the worthy recipients of the Cara Bundoran Challenge €10,000 donation

Heartfelt thanks from the worthy recipients of the Cara Bundoran Challenge €10,000 donation

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Four worthwhile charities have become the worthy recipients of the Cara Bundoran Challenge with a €10,000 donation being divided between them. 

The Marie Keating Foundation, The Asthma Society of Ireland, Bluestack Special Needs Foundation and The Tír Chonaill Athletics Club have all been given donations. 

A spokesperson for the challenge said: "A huge thank you to everyone who registered for the 2020 Cara Bundoran Challenge, this was made possible because of you. We look forward to seeing you all in March."

Heartfelt thanks

Those who are the worthy recipients have paid tribute to the Cara Bundoran Challenge. 

“It’s unbelievable with everything that’s going on, you’re trying to keep your own stores going, and you are trying to keep your own staff safe, that you take this extra time out to look after charities like the Asthma Society. Our heartfelt thanks because every penny counts for us and the other charities. We are really looking forward to the Cara Bundoran Challenge 2021”
- Deirdre Lennon from The Asthma Society of Ireland

“We are seeing some families really really struggling, i don’t think we’ve ever been as busy as we are now but with as little money so the fact you would come out and acknowledge our work and show such appreciation to the work that we do and make an authentic effort to support us is so gratefully received, we are so appreciative of what you are doing. From all of us at the Bluestack Special Needs Foundation, we thank you.”
- Wendy Mc Carry from Bluestack Special Needs Foundation

