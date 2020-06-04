HSE helps Donegal people distinguish the difference between Covid-19 and hayfever

Contact
The pollen count in Ireland is increasing and many people in Donegal are experiencing hay fever.
Those of you who normally get hay fever, you will be familiar with the typical symptoms, like a runny nose, watery eyes and sneezing.
However, during these troubled times the HSE are on hand to advise those who are concerned about telling the difference between #hayfever and #covid19.
They have information that may help at https://bit.ly/2Xvycsp
