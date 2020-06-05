Contact

Local Irish hotels federation chairperson says Donegal tourism season can be rescued with government support

Around 7,500 were employed in the tourism sector pre-Covid-19

There is a possibility that tourism season can be saved in Donegal - chair

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

The chairperson of the local Irish Hotels Federation has said the tourism season in Donegal can be rescued with government support.

It is hoped that hotels in Donegal will open their doors to the domestic market on July 20. 

Speaking on Highland Radio, Chairperson Paul Diver, said that around 7,500 jobs were employed in tourism in Donegal generating €249m in local revenue pre-Covid-19.  

"We can re-employ them straight away provided the government give us some support," he said.

There are many people who work on a seasonal basis in Donegal. 

Mr Diver is hopeful of the Northern Ireland market in September.  

"One of the advantages in Donegal, we have everything that the customer is looking for. Donegal has an awful lot to offer. We have been reassured by Fáilte Ireland that there is going to be a major domestic marketing campaign. We are very confident that Failte Ireland are ready to press the button as soon as the government says that it is safe to travel," he said. 

A lot of work has been carried out in hotels to ensure customer safety following closure due to Covid-19.  

