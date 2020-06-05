Limited international travel could be a possibility within weeks

Travel for Irish people to countries where Covid-19 has been successfully suppressed is set to return in a number of weeks, a Government Minister has said.

The Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland the Government plans to reintroduce air travel through what is being described as 'airbridges' - which will allow travel to countries where the curve has been flattened to the same degree as it has in Ireland.

People are being advised not to book holidays yet but plans are in place and will be activated as soon as it is safe to do so.