Dramatic change in weather this weekend in Donegal with rain, clouds and wind

It will be very windy and mostly cloudy today. There will also be occasional outbreaks of rain and it will be heavy in some areas at first.
Maximum temperatures 11 to 14 Celsius, in fresh to strong northwesterly winds, easing later.
It will become mainly dry overnight, with some breaks in cloud developing. Minimum temperatures 8 to 10 Celsius, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.
Sunday will be dry, with a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells. Cool, with maximum temperatures of 11 to 14 Celsius generally, but possibly 15 or 16 degrees in the east, in mostly moderate northwesterly breezes, fresh on northern coasts.
