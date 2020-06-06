Donegal student raises vital funds for ICU and coronary care following the death of two of her grandparents

A 21-year-old student, who lost both her grandparents during the pandemic, is raising funds for both the ICU and coronary care units at Letterkenny University Hospital by running 100k during the month of June.

On Sunday morning, Emily's fundraiser had exceeded her €1,500 goal having reached €1,527 by 10am.

Emily Hanley from the Golf Course Road in Letterkenny lost her paternal grandmother, Dorothy Hanley on March 29 and maternal grandfather Joe McGinley on April 25.

Emily said that both units at the hospital are very close to her family’s heart.

She said: “Especially with the outbreak of COVID-19, these units have worked tiredlessly to ensure that our family and friends are still receiving the best standard of care possibly despite these uncertain and tough times.”

The death of her grandparents was non Covid related but losing them during the pandemic had an impact on wake and funeral arrangements.

Emily’s fundraiser ignited a positive response from family, friends and members of the community who were more than happy to contribute to the worthy cause. Should you wish to contribute please donate here.