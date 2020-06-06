Donegal Bay Rowing Club and Gym overwhelmed by community response to fundraising event for little baby Livie

Contact
Members of the Donegal Bay Rowing Club and Gym would like to thank the community and local businesses in helping them raise over €6,000 for baby Livie Mulhern.
Members of the club presented their cheque to Breege and Martin Mulhern Grandparents of little Livie on the Donegal town pier, this week.
The small club raised €6150.
Those at the club would like to sincerely thank the community and local businesses for their support: "We are really amazed with the generosity of the people of Donegal. To our fantastic members who worked so hard to make this event probably one of the most positive events we have undertaken, thank you. Well done "Ducker" and Tracey Duke on coming up with the idea in the first place. Please continue to support Ducker at the pier, he has a great community conscience. This weekend the focus turns to Aaron, Kevin and Jamie who take on Carnaween in gods country."
To read more about the plight of 9-month old baby Livie, read this article.
You can also read her story and donate money to her cause at the gofundme page.
