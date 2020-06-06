Contact

Bus Éireann services to return to a standard Monday to Friday frequency from the begining of next week

Some minor changes are in place following Covid-19

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Bus Éireann services are due to return to normal from Monday to Friday from the begining of next week, the company has  announced. 

The move comes in response to the Government announcement on moving to phase 2+ of Ireland’s roadmap for reopening society and business. All weekday Bus Éireann services will return to a standard Monday to Friday frequency from Monday, June 8 while Expressway will operate a normal schedule with some minor service reductions.

Since April 1, weekday services have been operating to a reduced schedule.

The timetable change, which is being introduced in line with similar changes across other public transport operators, will add capacity to meet anticipated demand for customers who must make an essential trip.

However, the 2m social distancing requirement means that single deck buses are limited to a maximum of 14 passengers, with double deck buses limited to a maximum of 19.

Customers are requested, where possible, to travel at off-peak times.

The health and safety of customers, staff, and the wider public is paramount. Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a face covering for the duration of their journey and to please be mindful of the guidelines in relation to respiratory etiquette, hand hygiene and social distancing.

Bus Éireann continues to implement all guidelines issued by health authorities. Over the past number of months, we have introduced a significantly enhanced cleaning regime on board our vehicles and in our bus stations. In addition, a new inter-trip cleaning schedule has also been introduced where the driver’s cab area and customer touchpoints on vehicles are disinfected regularly throughout the day.

Those planning essential journeys should be aware that due to reduced traffic congestion, pick up and drop off times at intermediate stops along many routes have been revised and these schedules can be checked on buseireann.ie.

Stephen Kent, Chief Executive Officer of Bus Éireann said: “Over the past three months, our team at Bus Éireann have been hugely committed and proud to play our part by ensuring our services throughout Ireland remained available for those frontline and healthcare workers who absolutely needed to travel during the Emergency.

“In line with the new guidance on gradual easing of restrictions, we ask for continued support in observing necessary social distance and hygiene measures. These measures will continue to limit our bus capacity in this phase, especially during peak hours, and we therefore ask for public understanding and co-operation on this issue and to only travel on our service when the journey is essential.”

A full schedule of revised timetables can be found at www.buseireann.ie/COVID19 and expressway.ie.

Full information is also available on the TFI journey planner and real time information apps.

