Homes and businesses across Inishowen impacted by burst watermain

Works continue to restore water in Inishowen
Homes and businesses in Burnfoot, Bridgend, Cristlemore, Whin Hill, Drumhaggart, Newtown, Burt and surrounding areas in Inishowen may be impacted by water outages while the repairs are carried underway.
Crews are working to repair the burst as quickly and as safely as possible.
The repair is expected to be completed by 8pm. Once the watermain has been repaired it may take a number of hours for the water supply to return in full to all impacted properties.
A traffic management system will be in place for the duration of these urgent repair works.
Those at Irish Water and Donegal County Council understand the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore supply to impacted customers.
You can contact the customer care helpline, 24/7, on 1850 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries.
