The countdown is on to the 2pm online concert for Donegal baby Livie Mulhern

An epic six-hour online concert featuring international singing star, Daniel O'Donnell, Nathan Carter, Mike Denver and many more top class artists is about to begin.

The concert has been organised to vital funds for baby Livie Mulhern.

There are few people who haven't been deeply touched by the plight of a Donegal family and their quest to get life saving treatment for their baby daughter.

The mega concert will be hosted by Gary Gamble and will run for six hours on Saturday, June 6 starting at 2pm and running over six hours. Among those taking part are Nathan Carter, Daniel O'Donnell, Dominic Kirwan, Matthew O'Donnell, Mike Denver, Michael English, Robert Mizell, Declan Nerney, Louise Morrissey.

To tune into the concert go to the Facebook page Go Live For Livie. Or, click this link.

To donate to a better life for Livie, please go to the gofundme page or click here.