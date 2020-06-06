Donegal shoppers will be delighted to hear that Penneys plans to re-open its doors soon

Many avid shoppers will be delighted to hear that Penneys has announced plans to reopen its store from June 12.

A statement said stores with street access will open next Friday and that on June 15 its stores located in shopping centres will reopen.

The retailer said that stores will open with measures in place to safeguard customers and employees. These include limiting the number of customers in its stores to enable social distancing, as well as closing every second till to allow more space between customers and employees.

Hand sanitiser stations will be made available and Perspex screens will also be installed.