Weather set to pick up in Donegal this coming weekend

The latest indications from Met Éireann suggest it will be a warm weekend in Donegal with temperatures hitting the twenties, at times.

The weather is forecast to become milder over Friday and Saturday with mostly east to northeast breezes. Temperatures in the afternoon will be in the high teens or possibly low twenties in parts of the northwest.

The weather is going to remain mixed today with dry spells and showers in the north east. Clear spells will develop at first tonight but cloud will increase from the west later.

It will be cloudy tomorrow with patchy rain and drizzle moving in from the Atlantic during the morning. The rain will turn persistent in the afternoon and gradually clear eastwards.