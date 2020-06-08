A Donegal husband and wife team are swimming 100k for charity during June

Contact
Two top class swimmers who are based in Inishowen are swimming 100k during the month of June for four worthy charities.
Husband and wife team, Colm Maguire and Melissa Quigley are raising funds for the Foyle Search and Rescue, Foyle Hospice, Donegal Hospice and RNLI Lough Swilly.
The couple are hoping the weather improves so they can take to the stay in sunny weather.
The couple, who are both living in Fahan for the past 8 years, cleared a staggering 23.5k in the first week.
"Travel restrictions have been extended so we'll be able to swim at a few different location," the couple said.
If you would like to contribute please contact Colm Maguire and Melissa Quigley on Facebook.
You can also contribute at his donation link
