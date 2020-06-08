Donegal school awarded a tenth green flag

A Donegal school has remained one-hundred percent committed to maintaining their environmental education programme and this year are being awarded their tenth green flag.

Those at Scoil Naomh Fhionán, Whitecastle, Quigleys Point have been dedicated to the environment for many years.

On an annual basis, in May, an award ceremony would be held in Donegal to recognise the achievements on the Green Schools work.

However, due to the pandemic, awarded schools will receive their flags when they reopen.

Two schools Castletown NS St Johnston and St Eunan's College Letterkenny have been awarded their first Green Flag while forty other schools have renewed their flags across a range of themes.