The bring bank facilities have seen an increase in volumes by 25% in the first 4 months of the year compared to the same period last year, the environment report for June 2020 shows.
To reflect this increase in particular in recent months the frequency of the collection of glass and cans has increased.
Instances of littering have been experienced at bring banks and the litter team have been investigating same and dealing with the waste material.
