Donegal County Councillor highlights dumping issue at Glenties Municipal District

The newly-elected Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District highlighted the issue of people dumping disposable gloves at the side of roads at a meeting which was held in Dungloe this morning, Tuesday.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreen McGarvey said, of late, she had become aware of an increase in illegal dumping.

he Council litter and waste teams have also noticed an increase in the littering of disposable gloves, wipes, face masks throughout the county.

This was highlighted on social media and a number of small temporary signs were made and placed above road verges to remind people of how to best dispose of such items.