Donegal County Councillor highlights dumping issue at Glenties Municipal District

Contact
The newly-elected Cathaoirleach of the Glenties Municipal District highlighted the issue of people dumping disposable gloves at the side of roads at a meeting which was held in Dungloe this morning, Tuesday.
Fianna Fáil Councillor Noreen McGarvey said, of late, she had become aware of an increase in illegal dumping.
he Council litter and waste teams have also noticed an increase in the littering of disposable gloves, wipes, face masks throughout the county.
This was highlighted on social media and a number of small temporary signs were made and placed above road verges to remind people of how to best dispose of such items.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
This year's Donegal Fiddle Week will be different than previous years but will still have plenty to offer music lovers
Letterkenny gardaí are investigating the incident of criminal damage that occurred in the Townparks estate in Convoy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.