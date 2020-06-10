Urgent appeal for missing Derry family launched

Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Charlene Collins, 25, and Martin Collins, 27.

Charlene and Martin were last seen yesterday with their two young children, aged 1 and 2 years old, at 0930 hours in the O’Connor Court area of the city.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this family, please contact 101 as soon as possible quoting reference number 1225 9/6/20.