Toilets, tearooms and restaurant are closed at Glenveagh National Park

Those at Glenveagh National Park are working towards getting some of their services up and running.

One of the main considerations is to keep things as safe as possible for both visitors and staff.

Pathways and the car park continue to remain open for visitors from within the county.

Toilets closed

Toilets remain closed pending advice from Government, this may change quickly so please keep yourself informed.

The tearooms and restaurant remain closed so please bring your own refreshments and take your litter home.

Buses and Castle tours remain closed.

The gardens and area around the castle will be open in a controlled way very soon.

Those at the castle thank you for your patience and understand that people are keen to get to see everything soon.

The situation at Glenveagh is subject to change so please do keep yourself informed.