Weather looks set to continue in an unpredictable manner

It will be cloudy and cool today with a risk of hail and thundery downpours, according to the latest weather report from Met Éireann.

It will be rainy as night falls but it will become drier and clear spells will develop.

It will be rather windy tomorrow with fresh and gusty northeast winds. Cloud will vary though the day with some scattered blustery showers but a lot of dry conditions.

The weather is set to improve, it is forecast that early next week will be humid, with temperatures trending near or slightly above average into the early days of next week, but the rather mixed and changeable conditions look set to continue. It will be sunny spells will occur in most parts, but showers are likely too, thundery in places with some longer spells of rain.