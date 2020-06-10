Taoiseach reveals plans to have country 'almost fully open' by middle of July

Contact
Efforts are being made to revise phases four and five of easing Covid-19 restrictions in order to have the country 'almost fully open' by mid-July, the Taoiseach has said.
This includes an earlier than planned reopening of hairdressers and beauty salons which under the current plans are due to reopen on 20 July.
Speaking on RTÉ 2FM, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned that plans depended on the virus remaining under control and there was always a risk it 'might make a comeback.'
He said they do not want to lock down the whole country again and urged people to continue to follow the public health advice on social distancing, hand washing and self-isolating if you feel unwell.
Meanwhile, Minister Katherine Zappone told RTÉ's News at One that the "very significant funding package" made available to childcare providers demonstrates the Government's commitment to supporting the reopening of facilities and parents going back to work.
She added that childcare providers availing of a new €75 million funding package for the sector must enter into a contract to guarantee they will not increase the fees charged to parents.
Childcare facilities are due to open either at the end of July or late August.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Donegal Sports Partnership are providing the head scarves for participants in this year’s Run Donegal Women’s 5K and they were presented to the race organisers at Letterkenny Town Park on Tuesday
St. Bernadette's Special School staff members who are among those taking part in the Wild Atlantic 500km Virtual Challenge.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.