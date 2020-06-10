Contact

Taoiseach reveals plans to have country 'almost fully open' by middle of July

Significant funding package made available to childcare providers

Taoiseach reveals plans to have country 'almost fully open' by middle of July

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Efforts are being made to revise phases four and five of easing Covid-19 restrictions in order to have the country 'almost fully open' by mid-July, the Taoiseach has said. 

This includes an earlier than planned reopening of hairdressers and beauty salons which under the current plans are due to reopen on 20 July.

Speaking on RTÉ 2FM, the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar warned that plans depended on the virus remaining under control and there was always a risk it 'might make a comeback.' 

He said they do not want to lock down the whole country again and urged people to continue to follow the public health advice on social distancing, hand washing and self-isolating if you feel unwell. 

Meanwhile, Minister Katherine Zappone told RTÉ's News at One that the "very significant funding package" made available to childcare providers demonstrates the Government's commitment to supporting the reopening of facilities and parents going back to work.

She added that childcare providers availing of a new €75 million funding package for the sector must enter into a contract to guarantee they will not increase the fees charged to parents.

Childcare facilities are due to open either at the end of July or late August.

