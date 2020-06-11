High temperatures could bring thundery downpours to Donegal over the coming days

It will be breezy today with sunny spells and a few scattered showers today, Thursday.

Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees in fresh and gusty northeasterly winds.

It will be mostly dry earlier tonight but showery rain will move in later bringing a few heavy bursts.

A showery day is expected across the country on Saturday with longer spells of rain likely in some areas. There will be temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees during sunny spells as winds remain mostly light.

It will be warm and humid on Sunday with sunshine and heavy showers. There is a risk of heavy and prolonged downpours in places with a few thunderstorms breaking out. Highest temperatures ranging 18 to 23 degrees with generally light winds but gusty around heavy showers.

Monday will be warm and humid with hazy sunny spells but also scattered heavy downpours and isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees with light, variable winds.

Tuesday will mark another day of sunny intervals and scattered heavy showers is expected on Tuesday with the ongoing risk of isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees.