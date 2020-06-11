Mothers and babies outside Dáil to demand extension to maternity leave

New mothers and their babies met with politicians and media at the Dáil gates today to hand over the Uplift petition signed by 25,500 to extend maternity leave.

The petition calls maternity leave/ maternity benefit should be extended by three months for those who are currently on it in light of the recent outbreak of Covid-19 and the lockdown.

Tara McDarby, new mum, was there with son Callum, aged four months.

“We need childcare solutions available to us so we can return to work. We should not have to give up our jobs. Women have the right to be in the workplace, as well as know their children are being taken care off. That’s why we’re calling on the government to extend maternity leave for another 12 weeks until things go back to normal.”

Uplift’s Shae Flanagan.

“This group of new mums have been campaigning hard for weeks and 25,500 Uplift members are behind them. They need certainty about their futures and the welfare of their babies. Our people-powered community is calling on the government to make sure families are protected,” said Shae.

The petition was handed over to politicians, including TD Brid Smith, Senator Marie Sherlock and Sinn Féin party leader Mary Lou McDonald. It will be discussed in the Dáil today.

Uplift describes itself as a people-powered community of over 270,000 people in Ireland.

"Each week, thousands of people take action together, such as signing petitions or contacting their TDs, to help build a more equal, sustainable and just Ireland," it says.

Link to petition: HERE