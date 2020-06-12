There will be rainy spells this morning but should remain dry with sunny spells as they day progresses

Today will be generally cloudy with some scattered showers which will occur earlier during the morning time.

There will be bright spells this afternoon. It will be mild and humid with highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees Celsius.

Rather dull today with showery rain, heaviest in the north and east and a brisk northeast wind. Longer dry spells will develop this afternoon, with occasional bright spells in the west. Highest temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees, mildest in the west and northwest. pic.twitter.com/tE8hafExzT — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 12, 2020

Met Éireann forecasts that it will remain dry tonight.

We will enjoy some sunny spells on Saturday, but overall cloudy with scattered showers and light northeast breezes. Most of the showers are likely in the morning and early afternoon.

Rather warm and humid; highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees Celsius, best values in sunshine.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann has issued a blight warning for all the country.

As I had mentioned a few days ago the warm and humid weather this weekend will result in a risk of blight and Met Éireann have now issued a Blight Warning. Windy and showery today so hard to find a window for spraying if you haven’t already. Mind those spuds! pic.twitter.com/srSnMPqP7M — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) June 11, 2020

This weekend will be a mixed bag, check out these forecasts for more information. https://tinyurl.com

/y7beelzb or https://tinyurl.com/y76uggf6