Watch: Amazing story of how a Donegal woman recovered from Covid-19 - after 71 days in hospital

A Donegal woman has been speaking about her incredible journey back to health - after spending 71 days in hospital with Covid-19.

Gail Lafferty was admitted to Sligo University Hospital in March.

In an emotional interview, she explained how she did not realise that the has Covid-19, but could have had it for four or five days before the ambulance was called. Her remarkable story has been recorded and posted online by the Saolta University Healthcare Group, whose hospitals include Sligo and Letterkenny.

She does not remember being in ICU for three and a half weeks.

Not surprisingly, she was full of praise for the staff in the hospital and the treatment she has received.

And she added: "If anyone is feeling ill, they should not worry about coming into hospital, they (the staff) are amazing and they are here to look after you. Sligo hospital is amazing. I am so grateful, they have saved my life.

At the end of video, she is pictured leaving the hospital as the staff applaud her and she applauds them.