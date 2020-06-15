Donegal tradesmen urged to remember to wear sunscreen while working outside

New research from Chadwicks Group reveals that over a third of tradesmen don't wear sunscreen and over a quarter only apply it sometimes - despite the fact that 71% of those polled say their work requires them to be outdoors for parts of the day.

Construction work is returning to normality across the country as part of the easing of lockdown restrictions and with that there has been renewed awareness of the importance of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) across all sectors including construction.

While construction workers would already be familiar with wearing PPE to go on site, this summer Chadwicks Group is reminding tradesmen of the importance of including sunscreen as an essential part of their PPE.

The new research shows that over a third of tradesmen, 36% don't wear sunscreen and over a quarter, 28%, say they only apply it sometimes.

Of those who didn't wear sun cream, almost half, 46%, say they forget to apply it daily. Almost one quarter, 24%, don’t believe the sun in Ireland is strong enough to get burnt while 8% of tradesmen opt not to use sun protection as they say it tends gets into their eyes while working.

With the warm weather set to continue, Chadwicks Group has installed free sunscreen dispensers in its 50 branches nationwide to help its customers and colleagues stay safe while working this summer.

According to the Construction Industry Federation an average sized adult should apply at least 1 teaspoon (6ml) of sunscreen to each arm, leg, front of body and back of body, and 1/2 teaspoon of sunscreen to the face, including ears and neck.

The recommendation is to use a high SPF sunscreen, with a minimum SPF30, and to apply liberally to dry skin 15 minutes before UV exposure and every 2-3 hours thereafter. Other means of ensuring protection is to adopt the use of protective clothing such as a hat and neck protection, sunglasses and to work in the shade where possible.

The CEO of Chadwicks Group Ireland, Patrick Atkinson, said: “As the construction industry has returned and continues to adjust to a new normality, it has coincided with a period of warm sunny weather. While people have been enjoying the sunshine, it’s important to remember the sun can pose serious health risks for those who work outside and do not protect themselves against harmful UV rays.

"Constructions workers are familiar with wearing PPE such as masks, gloves, glasses and protectives shoes to work, but this summer we want to remind them that sunscreen should also be an essential part of their PPE routine. Our survey shows that many tradesmen are not taking the necessary precautions to keep themselves safe from the sun when working outdoors. To help our customers and colleagues stay safe this summer, we have installed free sunscreen dispensers across all our branches nationwide making it easier than ever to stay safe in the sun.”

On May 18, Chadwicks Group announced the reopening of its 50 branches nationwide to cater for the construction industry. The Group has invested in the region of €200,000 to adapt its operational procedures and to implement rigorous new health and safety protocols. These have been designed to protect customers and colleagues while also making the experience as easy as possible for customers. All members of the Chadwicks team have undergone training on the new protocols which include hygiene, delivery procedures, social distancing and footfall management.