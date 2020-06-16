Threat of thunderstorms and heavy downpours in east Donegal and central areas this afternoon

The mist and fog you see hanging off the sides of mountains and over lakes will gradually lift later this morning.

It will remain rather cloudy today with scattered showers. Some sunny spells may develop in eastern areas, some heavy showers or possibly thunderstorms will break out this afternoon in eastern and central areas with the potential for very heavy downpours.

Temperatures will be lower than recent days in the west with highs of 15 to 18 degrees. However, temperatures of 20 or 21 degrees are likely in eastern areas.

It will be mild overnight and mostly dry in western counties but there will be showers in eastern areas.

Tomorrow will be rather cloudy on Wednesday but dry in many western areas. In eastern counties there will be some showers especially during the morning but they will die away later.