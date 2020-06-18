Over one hundred people have died within a 1km radius in one Donegal village over the past 55 years

A well-known Donegal man has taken on a unique challenge during the pandemic and recorded the names of those who have died within a one kilometre radius of his home during his lifetime.

Bruckless-native Eamonn Gillespie will celebrate his 55th birthday on Friday, June 19.

The Guest Relations Manager at Harvey’s Point used his time diligently during Covid-19 and recorded the names of his deceased neighbours, on a house-by-house basis, who have passed away over his fifty-five years.

Mr Gillespie was surprised to find that 107 people have died, according to his statistics.

However, Mr Gillespie would very much like to point out that it was not his intention to leave or omit the name of any deceased.

Should this be the case and an error have occurred, it was a genuine error and the most profuse apologies are extended to those who may find cause to be offended.

This is a list of the names that have been carefully compiled, to date, by Mr Gillespie:

Joe Peter Gallagher RIP…

Mary Gallagher RIP..

Ernest Henry RIP...

Packie Melly RIP…

John Joe Gallagher RIP...

Bernard Kane RIP....

Natt Walker RIP...

Charlie Murray RIP...

Bernard Mc Gonagle RIP...

Margaret Mc Gonagle RIP..

Mairead Mc Gonagle RIP...

Mick Mc Callig RIP...

Jim Sweeney...RIP...

Annie Bonner RIP...

Jim Murrin RIP...

Susan Murrin RIP...

Mary Murrin RIP....

Francis Byrne RIP...

Jimmy Byrne RIP...

Billy Richardson RIP..

Joe Mc Nern RIP..

Maggie Mc Nern RIP

Ms Mc Teague RIP...

Eddie Gillespie RIP

Teresa Gillespie RIP

Anna Gillespie RIP... ( former employee Teresa’s Cottage Industries)

Bridie Meehan RIP... (former employee Teresa’s Cottage Industries)

Teesa Dawson RIP (former employee Dinegal Linens..

Anna Mc Closkey RIP ( former employee at Gaetarra and Donegal Linens)

Barbara Feely RIP ( former employee at Teresa’s Cottage Industries)

Nora Gallagher RIP (former employee at Teresa’s Cottage Industries)

Maggie Rose RIP..( former employee at Teresa’s Cottage Industries)

Angela Mc Brearty RIP..( former employee at Gaeltarra and Donegal Linens)

Kathleen Hegarty RIP .. ( former employee at Teresa’s Cottage Industries)

Mrs Cannon NT. ..RIP

Mrs O Rourke NT.. RIP

Canon Patrick Cunningham PP.. RIP

Fr. Kerrigan CC.. RIP

Annie Cleary RIP...

Sam Mc Groary RIP...

Vina Mc Grory RIP...

Jimmy Rodgers RIP..

Betty Rodgers RIP...

Danny Cunnia RIP...

Sadie Cunnia RIP...

Benny Gavigan RIP..

Annie Gavigan RIP..

John Joe Erskine RIP...

Mrs Erskine RIP..

Antonette Mc Nelis (Erskine) RIP

Danny Mc Nelis RIP..( son of the late Antonette Mc Nelis (Erskine)

Robin Rodgers RIP...

Fanny Rodgers RIP..

Clive Evans RIP..

William Evans RIP..

Willie Cunningham RIP.

Gertrude Cunningham RIP...

John Erskine RIP...

Jim Mc Nern RIP..

Jennie Mc Nern RIP..

Patsy Mc Nern RIP..

Mr and Mrs Mc Menamin RIP…

May Mc Menamin RIP..

John Kearney RIP...

Paddy Byrne RIP...

Molly Byrne RIP...

Michael Byrne RIP.

Charles Byrne RIP...

Ralph Mc Menamin RIP..

Rose Mc Menamin RIP..

Anthony Mc Menamin RIP..

Paul Mc Menamin RIP...

Kathleen Mc Menamin RIP.

Aleck Henry RIP....

Annie Henry RIP.....

George Adair RIP..

John Deane RIP..

John Mackey RIP

Elsi Mackey RIP

Joe Cunnia RIP...

Annie Cunnia..RIP

Seamus Mc Callig RIP...

Eithne Mc Callig RIP...

Ita Barry RIP...

Seamus Mc Menamin RIP...

Margaret Mc Menamin RIP...

Jack Byrne RIP...

Sara Byrne RIP...

Willard Mackey RIP..

Ruby Mackey RIP…

Willie Given RIP

Jean Given RIP

Ben Gallagher RIP..

Lindal Gallagher RIP..

George Ellison RIP..

Charlie Henry RIP

Evelyn Henry RIP..

Laura Lynch RIP…

Ann Jones RIP..

Elizabeth Jones RIP..

Mr and Mrs Joe Brennan RIP, former Ceann Comhairleach in Dáil Éireann

Pauline Gallagher RIP

John Feeney RIP..

Anna Ward RIP...